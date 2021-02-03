My Hero Academia Poster Teases a Big Change for Shinso

✖

My Hero Academia has been pushing ahead with its anime behind the scenes, and it is almost time for the series to reappear. The anime's fifth season is expected to go live this April, and fans have been teased about what's coming next. As it turns out, the first arc of season five will focus on our favorite hero program students, and that might include Hitoshi Shinso really soon.

If you haven't seen the most recent poster for My Hero Academia, then you could be confused. The most recent key visual for season five went live this week, and it shows off Class 1-A and Class 1-B. The two groups are together as usual in their updated costumes, but there is something different with Izuku's group.

Can you see it above? Well, the difference is found on the right-hand side of the key visual. You can find Shinso next to Todoroki and Mineta. The boy doesn't appear to have a fleshed-out costume, but he has a black mask over the bottom half of his face. He is also rocking a scarf that appears to mimic the one Aizawa wears, so it seems the boy has gotten a definite upgrade since his last appearance.

This key visual has hyped fans of Shinso as you can easily imagine, but it has raised questions about his future. As far as the anime has said, the boy is still in the General Program. His quirk wasn't suited to the test for the Hero Program back in the day. Now, it seems like Shinso might be getting the chance to prove himself, and fans might just see the boy join Class 1-A before too long...!

What do you think about this My Hero Academia swap? Do you think Shinso will be joining the hero course? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.