My Hero Academia Met Avengers: Age of Ultron in This Wild Marvel Nod

At last, the final war has come for My Hero Academia. The series has spent years building up to its climax, and Izuku Midoriya is ready to show All For One why villains never win. Manga readers are on edge waiting for this final saga to kick into high gear, but fans weren’t sure how exactly the fight would go. But now, it seems My Hero Academia is leaning into Avengers: Age of Ultron to bait its biggest threat.

As you can see below, fans were quick to spot the comparison over on social media. It all came to light when My Hero Academia chapter 345 debuted and ushered in the second phase of the manga’s final saga. It was there fans kept tabs on each villain as the heroes broke them apart. All eyes went to Shigaraki as fans wanted to know how the villain would be contained, and creator Kohei Horikoshi found a way that will amuse Marvel fans.

As you can see, My Hero Academia has contained Shigaraki in the sky as UA High School is now floating. It seems a massive series of propulsion jets are keeping the school up in the sky. The rest of the school is contained by a barrier that has surely been enforced against Shigaraki’s quirk, and fans will remember this floating bit from Avengers: Age of Ultron.

After all, UA High School is being elevated in a similar fashion to Sokovia. Ultron fashioned the device as he combined his knowledge with Tony Stark’s repulser tech. These thrusters lifted the entire city with some help from Vibranium, and much of the film’s final battle was held on the floating land. Now, My Hero Academia plans to host one of its big battles up on UA High School, so Bakugo is about to experience something only heroes like Captain America have.

What do you think of this manga's latest Avengers reference? Do you think a Marvel x My Hero Academia crossover would work out alright?