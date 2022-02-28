My Hero Academia Has Kicked Off Phase Two of the Final War: Read

My Hero Academia has officially kicked off Phase Two of its Final Act war with the newest chapter of the series, so now is the perfect time to jump into the manga and catch up! Kohei Horikoshi started the Final Act of the manga in the wake of the fallout from the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front war, and with it introduced a new kind of Izuku Midoriya who was now trying to fully control One For All as fast as possible. Now following months of build up, the final conflict between the heroes and the villains has truly begun.

Phase 2 of this final war between the heroes and the villains has now kicked in with the newest chapter of the series, and it’s funny because this is technically the start to the war overall. The previous chapters have seen both the heroes and villains making their final preparations for the war to come with a few looks into how each of them are readying their minds and bodies, and now Chapter 345 of the series has kicked all of the action into high gear. You can check it out completely for free with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 345 of the series picks up after All Might’s plan kicked into action with the previous chapter of the series that saw the villains trapped and separated as Monoma used his copied Kurogiri warp quirk to send all of the villains to different areas. This was necessary in order to keep All For One and Tomura Shigaraki apart as they are much stronger together, and while the villains had manage to free themselves from the traps that moment delay was all they needed to ship them off to different places.

The second phase of the heroes’ plan separates each of the villains into their respective battlefields, and it has laid the groundwork for some impressive final confrontations such as Shoto Todoroki taking on Dabi, Hawks and Endeavor taking on All For One, and many other battlefields that will soon break out over the course of the rest of the chapters of the series. If this war is anything like the last, it’s going to be a wild one.

What do you think? How do you feel about My Hero Academia fully starting its final war between the heroes and villains? What are you hoping to see as the rest of the war goes down? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!