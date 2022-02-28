My Hero Academia Fan-Artist Highlights Izuku and Bakugo with New Art

My Hero Academia caught the eye of manga readers years ago, and the series has only added more onlookers since. Right now, the series is working through its final saga as creator Kohei Horikoshi is setting the stage for a massive war. Our heroes and villains have a lot at stake, so tensions are high amongst fans. So of course, one fan-artist felt it was time to unload some fun sketches to distract anxious readers.

The piece comes from Twitter courtesy of nagatomo1565 as you can see below. It was there the My Hero Academia fan shared some new sketches with fans.

One of them was shown very recently as it highlights Dabi and his past. It is there fans can see the villain as we know him in the background smirking while his younger self sits in the front. Of course, Dabi went by Touya during this time, but their dead eyes are the same no matter their age. So obviously, Todoroki fans were quick to eat this sketch up.

As for the other two, they highlight Izuku and Katsuki in turn. All Might’s protege is shown in his Full Cowling state as he lets loose a punch. With his eyes whited out, Izuku looks almost demonic in this shot as he is loaded down with energy. So if he was aiming this Detroit Smash at a villain, they can kiss their victory goodbye.

Katsuki looks much the same as his shot shows the boy in battle. With half of his face shadowed, the hero is standing tall despite his hero costume being shredded in two. A slew of cuts can be seen littering his torso in this sketch, but Katsuki simply channels that pain into rage against whoever he’s fighting here.

Clearly, these sketches are top-notch, and they each feed into the manga’s big war right now. The League is ready to topple heroes once and for all, but their mission will meet resistance at every turn. Izuku and Katsuki will fight to the death to prove heroes are still good. So if Dabi thinks he can stop the duo, well – he better think again.

A previous version of this article referred to the fan-artist as an assistant to My Hero Academia’s creator. This has been corrected above.