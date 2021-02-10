My Hero Academia Sets Up Endeavor's Dire New Responsibility

✖

My Hero Academia might have brought the War Arc to a close in the pages of its manga, but it's clear that the heroes are far from being out of danger as society has felt the ramifications of the battle that took place between the heroes and the villains, with the current number one hero, Endeavor, perhaps being hit the hardest of all the surviving heroes. Though Endeavor didn't lose any limbs or find himself on the brink of death, his image in the public eye is now completely shot and his status as the number one hero is definitely put in question!

Warning! If you have yet to read the three hundredth chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

Endeavor might be the current number one hero, but following the War Arc, the world at large has revealed his abusive past with his children, putting his family through the wringer to create an "heir" that would become the next great hero of the world. With Shoto holding a deep resentment of his father, he has nevertheless gone down a similar road, joining up with the students of Class 1-A at UA Academy and battling villains during his free time. Unfortunately, the same couldn't be said for his other son Dabi, who went through the same abuse from their father but decided to join the League of Villains and destroy the hero world as a result.

Following the War Arc, the villains were defeated but society is coming apart at the seams as the confidence in its heroes has waned to a historic low. With civilians taking matters into their own hands when threatened by villains, and All Might nowhere to be found following the loss of the majority of his power during his fight with All For One, people are looking to Endeavor to once again instill faith in the hero world but he is definitely not in the proper mental state to do so.

"For better or worse, the meaning of the word 'hero' was being put to the test. For better or worse, those heroes were being put through a sieve. What's more people were placing that responsibility on the shoulders of one man in particular."

Do you think Endeavor will be able to earn his place as the number one hero once again with the truth of his history revealed?