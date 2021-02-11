My Hero Academia Gives Endeavor the Scolding Fans Have Been Waiting For

✖

My Hero Academia fans have a complicated relationship with the Todoroki family. While its youngest members are beloved, netizens have found themselves split over Endeavor. The pro hero endeared few with his abusive behavior, but his promise to change has swayed some opinions in his favor. Still, fans have been waiting for Endeavor to get a well-deserved lashing, and the manga just delivered it with a new cliffhanger.

The update comes from the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia. Much of the chapter focuses on the fallout from the failed raid against Shigaraki. While villains are on the loose, Endeavor is left heartbroken in the hospital as he reflects on what he did to his son Toya. In fact, the man promises to give up his position as a hero because he cannot fight his son, but Rei pops in to set her estranged husband straight.

(Photo: Bones Inc)

When Endeavor starts talking about his newfound guilt, Rei shows up with her children to remind the man of something important. The family has felt these shameful things for years now, so it is time for Endeavor to carry some of that burden.

"Those regrets and guilt. The rest of us have borne that burden much more than you have," she says.

By the chapter's end, My Hero Academia fans were set up with a Todoroki family cliffhanger. Rei chose to confront her husband for the sake of Toya who we all know best as Dabi. The woman is determined to bring the family some peace, and Endeavor better assist her if he knows what's good for him.

What do you make of Endeavor's recent behavior? Do you think the Todoroki family will pull through this? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.