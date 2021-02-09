My Hero Academia 'Kills' Endeavor In an Emotional New Speech

✖

My Hero Academia has "killed" its No. 1 pro hero, figuratively speaking. The War Arc is over, and even though the heroes stood against the Paranormal Liberation Front villain army, it's become clear they still lost the larger campaign. Public faith in pro heroes has been shattered thanks to Dabi's dark reveals about No. 1 hero Endeavor, and No. 2 hero Hawks, and after All For One's massive prison break run, pro heroes are packing up and leaving the region and/or the business. As scandal waits for Endeavor in the streets outside the hospital, the top pro hero makes a solemn vow.

Warning: My Hero Academia Chapter 300 SPOILERS Follow!

My Hero Academia's milestone 300th chapter is a major pause in the immediate action of the main character stories. Instead, we get a larger view of how the world of the series has changed after the war. The convicts that All For One sprung are wreaking havoc; the pro hero ranks have suffered more desertions; untrained civilian hero militias are making matters worse, and the public is placing the blame squarely on Endeavor's shoulders.

It's a major fall from grace moment for Enji Todoroki/Endeavor, who struggled hard to rise up and become the new hero symbol people needed, following All Might's retirement. In his emotional moment yet, Endeavor is lying injured in his hospital bed, and has to reflect on what Dabi said in the twisted speech (and video) revealing that he's Endeavor's son, Toya Todoroki:

"He must've known I'd survive this because he knows exactly what sort of man I am," Endeavor thinks to himself, regarding Dabi. "...It's all true. I'm just reaping everything I sowed! I might get to live on, but Endeavor died back there. My son's a mass murderer, yet I can't fight him."

(Photo: Shonen Jump Magazine)

My Hero Academia has made it clear just how important a pro hero's identity is to their career. The hero's persona and reputation are key elements in instilling public confidence not only in an individual hero but the entire idea of heroes as a whole. "Endeavor" was the hard, scorching persona Enji Todoroki built for his obsessive pursuit of All Might - but at this moment, Enji knows that voracious attitude is exactly what created "Dabi," and in doing so may have shattered pro hero society.

So yes, the man who worked so hard to create "Endeavor" is dead and gone thanks to Dabi. However, the surprise arrival of Enji's wife Rei at the end of the chapter hints that Enji Todoroki may soon become a new sort of man and hero for the times.

My Hero Academia is in production on season 5 of the anime. Online chapters of the manga can be found HERE.