My Hero Academia Trends Globally as Fans War Over Its Most Shocking Death Yet

My Hero Academia's Final War Arc is certainly living up to the ominous implications of its title, as the final battle between the heroes and archvillain All For One and his protege Shigaraki is claiming some major victims – and the latest ones has fans in shock, as it's a character death that many didn't believe would happen.

(MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!) In My Hero Academia Chapter 362, Bakugo, leading pro hero Best Jeanist and U.A.'s Big Three squad are all that's left to hold AFO-Shigaraki until Izuku Midoriya arrives with the power of One For All – but it's not enough to hold the line, and in the end, Bakugo literally loses his heart.

Now, My Hero Academia fans are understandably shook by the loss of arguably one of the biggest secondary characters in the series.