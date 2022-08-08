My Hero Academia Trends Globally as Fans War Over Its Most Shocking Death Yet

By Kofi Outlaw

My Hero Academia's Final War Arc is certainly living up to the ominous implications of its title, as the final battle between the heroes and archvillain All For One and his protege Shigaraki is claiming some major victims – and the latest ones has fans in shock, as it's a character death that many didn't believe would happen.

(MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!) In My Hero Academia Chapter 362, Bakugo, leading pro hero Best Jeanist and U.A.'s Big Three squad are all that's left to hold AFO-Shigaraki until Izuku Midoriya arrives with the power of One For All – but it's not enough to hold the line, and in the end, Bakugo literally loses his heart

Now, My Hero Academia fans are understandably shook by the loss of arguably one of the biggest secondary characters in the series.

Chainsaw Man Gonna Be SAVAGE

Yeah, this is just jokes – but for real, Chainsaw Man IS gonna be SAVAGE.

PTTSD

That teacher stress is next level. Choose your profession carefully.

Hate Him or Love Him

People have claimed that Bakugo is a hated character of My Hero Academia – but popularity polls have always suggested otherwise. This death is going to hurt a lot of fans.

That Ship Just Sunk

Condolences to the Yaoi crowd.

They Can Save Him Right?

A lot of fans are scrambling to come up with an explanation for how Bakugo could still survive, and Best Jeanist seems like he could be the best hope – if not for the fact that he looks more shook than ANYONE.

Horikoshi Cappin'

A lot of My Hero Academia fans aren't ready to buy it, just yet. They think that Bakugo will survive – even if it's not as a pro hero as he dreamed.

This Was An Arc

If you can't see it yet, Bakugo definitely had a profound arc in My Hero Academia – going from the arrogant kid who thought his power entitled him to be the greatest hero – to someone who realized that power didn't mean anything compared to the will to save people. If Bakugo is truly dead, his last act will be saving the Big Three, who may go on to become some of the next generation's top heroes. That kind of sacrifice is all Bakugo needs to "win" in the spiritual sense.

White Lilies for the Boi

You already know what it is when the white lilies come out in a manga/anime.

