My Hero Academia Trends Globally as Fans War Over Its Most Shocking Death Yet
My Hero Academia's Final War Arc is certainly living up to the ominous implications of its title, as the final battle between the heroes and archvillain All For One and his protege Shigaraki is claiming some major victims – and the latest ones has fans in shock, as it's a character death that many didn't believe would happen.
(MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!) In My Hero Academia Chapter 362, Bakugo, leading pro hero Best Jeanist and U.A.'s Big Three squad are all that's left to hold AFO-Shigaraki until Izuku Midoriya arrives with the power of One For All – but it's not enough to hold the line, and in the end, Bakugo literally loses his heart.
Now, My Hero Academia fans are understandably shook by the loss of arguably one of the biggest secondary characters in the series.
Chainsaw Man Gonna Be SAVAGE
WTF bakugo cameo in the Chainsaw Man trailer pic.twitter.com/P5SCTxRubw— Max | The Rock (@Max_TGH) August 5, 2022
Yeah, this is just jokes – but for real, Chainsaw Man IS gonna be SAVAGE.prevnext
PTTSD
My heart breaks for them too, they believed in Bakugo the most. They were responsible for him. Aizawa lost a friend, and now he has to add losing a student when he tried so hard to prepare them to avoid the same tragedy. Fuck. pic.twitter.com/TgIhNXT9HD— 💥Roo💥✨✨✨ (@Color_Division) August 7, 2022
That teacher stress is next level. Choose your profession carefully.prevnext
Hate Him or Love Him
#Bakugo #MHASpoilers #MHA362
"Everybody hates Bakugo, good thing he dead."
Literally Bakugo: pic.twitter.com/CX6lUnUPO8— AnsweredElk113 (@ElkyLord) August 6, 2022
People have claimed that Bakugo is a hated character of My Hero Academia – but popularity polls have always suggested otherwise. This death is going to hurt a lot of fans.prevnext
That Ship Just Sunk
Them Bakugo Deku ships in the dirt. Finally. pic.twitter.com/DuQDFfDckt— The Masked Man (@MaskedAsura) August 5, 2022
Condolences to the Yaoi crowd.prevnext
They Can Save Him Right?
“Jeanist is gonna fix Bakugo’s heart”
These reactions from him don’t give me those vibes, that man look DISTRAUGHT pic.twitter.com/d5nlaVZbi5— Tarnish🖐🏽 (@Tarnished_Twice) August 7, 2022
A lot of fans are scrambling to come up with an explanation for how Bakugo could still survive, and Best Jeanist seems like he could be the best hope – if not for the fact that he looks more shook than ANYONE.prevnext
Horikoshi Cappin'
not taking hori seriously with this so called bakugo death everyone knows that next chapter we’re just gonna get a panel of him like this pic.twitter.com/x4i82imSOq— mimi (@tsumutron) August 3, 2022
A lot of My Hero Academia fans aren't ready to buy it, just yet. They think that Bakugo will survive – even if it's not as a pro hero as he dreamed.prevnext
This Was An Arc
Bakugo was a very well written character and I think this death fits him incredibly well.
From the increase/acceptance of his strength and it’s limits, to his final moments being focused on saving, we’ve seen him go through growth and maturity. Truly a great character. pic.twitter.com/DJXFQwhrxZ— Sync 🎧 🖤 (@SyncXmA) August 7, 2022
If you can't see it yet, Bakugo definitely had a profound arc in My Hero Academia – going from the arrogant kid who thought his power entitled him to be the greatest hero – to someone who realized that power didn't mean anything compared to the will to save people. If Bakugo is truly dead, his last act will be saving the Big Three, who may go on to become some of the next generation's top heroes. That kind of sacrifice is all Bakugo needs to "win" in the spiritual sense.prevnext
White Lilies for the Boi
white lily#MHA362 #Bakugo pic.twitter.com/WrgcOTx6qs— 𓍊𓋼 rae 𓋼𓍊 (@raerart) August 7, 2022
You already know what it is when the white lilies come out in a manga/anime.prev