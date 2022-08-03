My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Unleashes Suneater's True Power

My Hero Academia is getting ready to unleash Suneater's true power with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! When the Big Three were first introduced during the events of the Shie Hassaikai arc, it had seemed like Mirio Togata was the one poised to play the biggest role considering his connection to Izuku Midoriya and the fact he was the top student at the school. But as fans saw over the course of its events, it seemed like the one really poised to stand out of the three of them was Tamaki Amajiki. Now it the final war between the heroes and villains will be giving him his chance to shine.

The final battle between the heroes and villains has been spending the last few chapters in the midst of the fight against Tomura Shigaraki, and the heroes have been struggling to deal any real damage before Izuku can get to the battlefield. This has led to a number of heroes trying to hold their own against the villain, with the previous chapter of the series seeing the Big Three join the fight themselves. Now that the fight is fully moving forward, the key part of their strategy has been revealed to be focused on Amajiki's true power.

Chapter 361 of My Hero Academia continues the Big Three's fight against Shigaraki, but even they are having trouble landing a blow on Shigaraki. Mirio reveals that while his power has allowed him to get the closest to Shigaraki to strike, Shigaraki's new body seems to be much harder than any regular punch can deal with. It turns out that Mirio's plan from the get go was to buy time for either of the others to deal a hard enough hit, and Nejire Hado also agrees that it will be Amajiki dealing that big blow. While Amajiki himself is just as nervous about his skills as he's always been, the other two are very confident in his power.

The final moments of the chapter then see the true potential of his Vast Hybrid quirk. While Nejire and Mirio buy time, Amajiki starts to build up a massive canon formed out of thing he's eaten. It's a quirk without a real ceiling as long as Amajiki eats the necessary ingredients, and the result together with Nejire's quirk energy leads to a weapon that can deal a big enough blow to Shigaraki if it works out. But that's going to be a big if.

How do you like seeing Amajiki getting such a major role in this final fight with Shigaraki? Do you think his new ultimate attack will land successfully?