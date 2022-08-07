My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Kills Off One of the Series' Biggest Characters

Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 362 to follow! The final war between the heroes and villains has reached a more intense stage than ever as the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has killed off one of the manga's biggest characters to date! It's been rough for the heroes as they have been holding out for as long as they can against Tomura Shigaraki until Izuku Midoriya can make it to the battlefield. It's been a tough pill for Katsuki Bakugo to swallow as he's come face to face with the wide gap between him and Shigaraki's modified body and power.

The latest slate of chapters have kicked off a full on assault against Shigaraki, but the villain has been able to brush off every attempt so far. Despite Bakugo's efforts, he has been bloodied and beaten with some of his worst injuries yet as Shigaraki counters each move. But it turns out that those were far from the worst injuries yet as Bakugo wasn't done jumping into the middle of the fight. And by the looks of the final moments from the latest chapter, Bakugo has been outright killed by Shigaraki with a hole punched through his heart.

Chapter 362 of My Hero Academia sees Bakugo joining the fight one last time when the Big Three's plans fail to deal any damage to Shigaraki either. When we had last seen Bakugo, he was contemplating his next move against the villain while tending to his massive injury. It had seemed like his Quirk was ready to evolve to the next stage, and the chapter confirms this to be the case as he is able to fight without channeling his swear and igniting in his palms alone. But while he's able to take Shigaraki by surprise at first, it's not enough.

Despite the efforts of the other heroes trying to get in the way, Shigaraki lands a direct blow to Bakugo's chest and punctures a hole right through his heart. As Best Jeanist and a few of the other heroes overlook the situation, it's confirmed that his heart has taken a fatal blow and the final page of the chapter leaves the explosive hero bloodied and unmoving. It's still too early to tell if Bakugo has truly been killed (this series has gone back on stuff like this before), but it's going to be a cliffhanger that has fans thinking for quite a while.

How do you feel about My Hero Academia killing off Bakugo during the Final Act? Do you think the young hero has truly died? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!