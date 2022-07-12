Legendary Marvel Artist Draws My Hero Academia's Bakugo

My Hero Academia and Marvel Comics recently crossed over in an unexpected way, with the hero All Might holding a major role in the first manga for Marvel's Merc With A Mouth in Deadpool: Samurai. While a larger-scale crossover hasn't been announced, a former Marvel artist, who has become a legend in both the world of comic books and video games, has offered their take on Bakugo, the, arguably, most popular character in the universe of UA Academy. Time might be ticking for a potential crossover with creator Kohei Horikoshi working on the "Final Arc" of the series.

Joe Madureira began his career as an artist working for Marvel Comics, supplying artwork for such major series as Deadpool, Uncanny X-Men, The Ultimates, and The Avenging Spider-Man to name a few. Eventually setting out on his own, one of his premiere titles remains Battle Chasers, which eventually received its own role-playing game that continued the story of these characters that seemed synonymous with a Dungeons and Dragons aesthetic. Madureira would continue branching out into the gaming industry, helping supply art for such major franchises as Darksiders, but has taken the opportunity to wear his love of anime on his sleeve via a new cover for My Hero Academia featuring one of the strongest heroes of Class 1-A.

Joe Mad shared the new cover art for My Hero Academia via his Official Twitter Account, in which the former Marvel artist took the opportunity to show his skills and apply them to one of the most popular heroes of the Shonen franchise that is set to return this fall with the sixth season of its anime adaptation:

Hey my Bakugo cover was finally announced, along with this epic trailer! 😂 https://t.co/OTaOI7EKSs — Joe Madureira (@JoeMadx) July 11, 2022

In the pages of the manga, Bakugo is currently teaming up with the likes of Mirko in facing down Shigaraki, with the Final Arc being pitched as the last battle between the heroes of Class 1-A and the villains of All For One. With the upcoming sixth season, Bakugo will play an instrumental role in the assault from the Paranormal Liberation Front as the War Arc will change the landscape of Hero Society forever.

What do you think of Joe Mad's take on Bakugo? Do you think that the explosive young hero will survive the final battle of the Shonen series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.