Marvel Venom Artist Reveals Official My Hero Academia Art





My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission recently hit theaters in North America, giving fans the third film in the Shonen franchise featuring the young heroes of UA Academy. This time around, Deku and his friends are attempting to take down a dangerous cult known as Humarize, who see Quirks as a blight on humanity that must be destroyed, with the young heroes also having to tangle with Midoriya being framed for a crime he didn’t commit. Now, Marvel artist Ryan Stegman, known for his work on Venom among other properties has created official artwork for the animated film.

Ryan Stegman recently had a major run on everyone’s favorite slobbering symbiote, working with writer Donny Cates to add a new wrinkle to the mythology of Venom as Eddie Brock took on the god of the Symbiotes, Knull. Having previously worked on The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Wolverine, Avengers, X-Men, and more, it’s no surprise that Stegman’s talent would bring him into new circles outside of the world of North American comics. This isn’t the first time that Stegman drew art from Kohei Horikoshi’s Shonen franchise, having previously supplied a manga cover for the series that featured two of the biggest villains of the series, Dabi and Shigaraki.

Funimation’s Official Twitter Account shared the new artwork by Marvel’s Ryan Stegman, who recently shared new artwork for the comic company’s supernatural superhero, Ghost Rider, to help celebrate the upcoming Spirit of Vengeance’s big year in Marvel Comics:

https://twitter.com/funimationUK/status/1456232348295614465?s=20

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission debuted as the number four top money earning film in North America this past weekend, proving that there definitely is a market for anime in the West, though it seems unlikely that it will come within striking distance of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which remains the most profitable anime film in the history of the medium. Kohei Horikoshi’s Shonen series has a big future ahead of it, with the series set to release its sixth season next year, adapting the insane battle known as the War Arc for the small screen. Though details of a potential fourth film have yet to be revealed, Horikoshi has stated in the past that his franchise could receive as many as ten movies down the line.

