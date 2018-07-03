‘My Hero Academia’ Goes Intergalactic With This Big Fan-Gift

Audiences around the world have come to love My Hero Academia, but one fan felt as though an entire planet of adoration wasn’t quite enough, taking steps to name a portion of the moon after one of the series’ most popular characters.

Creator Kohei Horikoshi shared a message recently, saying that a fan had purchased the naming rights to an entire acre of the moon, and dedicated it to Bakugo, Izuku’s classmate and rival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Translator Caleb Cook translated the news on Twitter this week. He revealed that Horikoshi spread the news to fans when the new chapter of the My Hero Academia manga was released.

“Super weird author message from Horikoshi this week,” Cook wrote. “Apparently somebody bought the rights to name one acre of the moon after Bakugo.”

Super weird author message from Horikoshi this week!

Apparently somebody bought the rights to name one acre of the moon after Bakugo. pic.twitter.com/iAyh3zS1rE — Caleb Cook (@CDCubed) July 2, 2018

The official My Hero Academia Twitter account also shared the news, along with a picture of the card that confirms the section of the moon named after Bakugo. The certification looks a bit like a credit card, and includes a message from the Lunar Embassy.

“From the recognized authority of the Lighted Lunar Surface, this document represents the issuing of real property on the Moon of Earth. This deed is for the Lunar property listed below:”

The rest of the card states that Lot 172/158 in Quadrant B was issued to Katsuki Bakugo. As Cook points out in another tweet, 4/20 is Bakugo’s actual birthday. This fan certainly knows there stuff.

So, there you have it. My Hero Academia has taken a permanent trip to the moon, and Bakugo will live in lunar infamy.

Are you a big enough fan of any franchise to purchase the naming rights to a section of the moon? Do you think any more My Hero Academia characters will follow suit? Let us know by sounding off in the comments below!