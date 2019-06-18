My Hero Academia Releases Bubble Girl Character Design

My Hero Academia is promising to bring new challenges, new villains, and new heroes to UA Academy students’ doors later this fall. With last season introducing the “Big Three” to Midoriya’s class, the younger classmates are going to have their work cut out for them this time around. Covering arguably one of the best arcs of the series with “Overhaul”, season four of My Hero will push everyone to their limits and everyone may not make it. In anticipation of season four, new designs for the character of “Bubble Girl” have been released.

The Twitter Account for the Hero News Network revealed the adaptation of Bubble Girl from the manga, hinting at the character’s first appearance on the screen:

Character design for Bubble Girl, who will appear in My Hero Academia season 4! She is voiced by Murakawa Rie. pic.twitter.com/Ts9uuo34Bg — Hero News Network (@heronewsnetwork) June 17, 2019

Without giving away too much in terms of spoilers, Bubble Girl is a sidekick to a big time hero named, Sir, whose lanky appearance hides an amazingly effective quirk. Kaoruko Awata’s quirk is that she has the ability to create bubbles with any smell that she has smelled before. This can be effective in terms of distracting opponents or even by creating knockout gas, but as is the case with most heroes, her quirk has a downside. When she becomes too nervous, she creates terrible smelling bubbles that immediately self destruct.

Bubble Girl will have a big role to play in the upcoming season with her mentor/boss Sir, especially for our protagonist Midoriya. Certainly, for those fans of the manga reading this now, you know how much of an impact the “Overhaul” arc has on our cast of characters overall, both heroes and villains alike. It should be interesting to see the anime’s designs for other characters from the manga who will be making their appearances for the first time.

What do you think of the design of the season four hero, Bubble Girl? For manga fans, what do you think of seeing Kaoruko brought to life? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year as well.