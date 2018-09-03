‘My Hero Academia’ Drops Ominous Teaser About A Favorite Heroine

My Hero Academia fans have fallen in love with Shiketsu’s Camie Utsushimi ever since she was first introduced into the series, but they’ve also noticed a fair bit of odd behavior from her.

But the synopsis for the next episode carries a pretty major bombshell that could explain just why Camie’s acted the way she has during the Hero License Exam.

The #BokuNoHeroAcademia Episode 60 synopsis has been revealed, and it looks like it’s going to be about the Deku versus Bakugou fight as well as All Might visiting All For One in his prison! Here’s the episode summary translation. Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/WTSFcG2frY — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) August 31, 2018

Episode 60 of My Hero Academia is titled, “A Talk About Your Quirk” and the translated synopsis (as provided by Twitter user @aitaikimochii) reads as such:

“The night after the announcements of the results of the Provisional License Exam, Bakugo calls Deku out. The Provisional License Exam has finally ended! The results of those who passed are displayed, but not all of Class 1-A were able to obtain their licenses!? Also, Camie’s real appearance is revealed…!?”

As you can see, the final line of the next episode’s synopsis touts that Camie’s “real” appearance would be revealed now that the Hero License Exam is all wrapped up. If Camie isn’t who she appears to be, then her odd seductive attack on Midoriya would make a lot more sense.

She seemed to have more of a familiarity with Midoriya than the other Shiketsu students (who all had a semblance of familiarity with U.A. after their performance at the Sports Festival), and when she pinned him to the ground during the first phase of the exam she tried to violently attack him in a way that wasn’t necessary. All Camie needed to do was tag Midoriya and eliminate him, but now she’s gotten the suspicious eyes of fans on her now.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.