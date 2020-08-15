My Hero Academia Art Imagines Toga's Villainous CG Debut

✖

My Hero Academia is currently in the midst of its sixth year in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, so now is as good of a time as any for a CG animated take on the franchise to make its way to screens. One artist has taken it into their own hands to imagine what that would look with Himiko Toga! Series creator Kohei Horikoshi has made sure that the villains are just as well know as some of the central heroes in the franchise. With Tomura Shigaraki and the League of Villains (and later the Paranormal Liberation Front), My Hero Academia manages to have a deep roster of compelling heroes and villains with their own sets of ideals, goals, and distinct personalities.

This means that there are also double the amount of characters fans will watch or read with a ton of scrutiny. Thankfully the anime has managed the manga characters without many issues raised by fans, and even the first live-action attempts have been received with praise. So why not experiment with a CG animated film of some kind? Artist Hannu Koskinen, who also serves as the Lead Artist for Rovio Entertainment (and can find more work from on Instagram here), put that to the test with a slick take on the villain, Himiko Toga.

Following a stunning CG animated take on Momo Yaoyorozu, this slick take on Himiko Toga comes loaded to the brim with fun details that flourish a bit more than you might see in the manga or anime. Seeing Toga's entire villain get up recreated with such fine detail in a style that still captures the pop of the original designs, it does make one wonder why we have yet to see a CG film? You can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannu Koskinen (@hkoskine) on Aug 12, 2020 at 12:56pm PDT

Himiko Toga is definitely one of the more popular League of Villains members, and is one fans would want to see show up as one of the first! But what do you think? Would you watch a CG animated My Hero Academia film? Which villains would you want to see make their way to that kind of project? Would it be better off as a film or TV series, or even a series of shorts? Where does Himiko Toga rank among your favorite villains in the series? Or even among all your favorite characters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

