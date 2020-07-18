My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Himiko Toga's Adorable Deadliness

✖

Himiko Toga instantly caught fans' attention when the villainess first made her debut in My Hero Academia, and now this adorable deadliness has been perfectly caught through cosplay! First coming to the series following the fight against Hero Killer Stain, she and other fan favorite villain Dabi both joined the League of Villains in the hopes that they could help bring Stain's vision of a non-hero world to life. And ever since their debut, fans have been obsessed with these two mysterious villains for completely different reasons. In Toga's case, it was her constant clashing.

Although Toga always appears in a school girl outfit, her murderous ways continue to offer a stark juxtaposition to her usual demeanor. It's her adorable manner of speaking that belies her deadly actual intentions, and the series continues to flesh her out more through several arcs as the series continues to expose her past and true motivations.

This clash of cuteness and violence comes through perfectly with cosplay from artist @anongnoon (who you can find more work from on Instagram here), and with a knife prop as part of the photo set it's great at reflecting just how much joy Toga takes in just playing around with her deadly weapons in the hopes of cutting through those she loves or hates. You can check out the cute but deadly cosplay below!

Tomura Shigaraki and the League of Villains have undergone some massive changes over the last few years, and they are currently experiencing another period of metamorphosis in the current war between the heroes and villains in My Hero Academia's manga. This is especially true for Toga who, after finding out more about her past in a previous arc that has yet to show up in the anime, is now on a violent tirade after a major development shook her to the core. Now we're all waiting with baited breath to see what's next from the fan favorite villain!

