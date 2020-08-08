Stunning My Hero Academia Art Imagines Yaoyorozu's CG Animated Debut

✖

Momo Yaoyorozu is finally getting some more time to shine in the newest My Hero Academia manga releases, but what would it look like if she got her due in a fully 3DCG animated take on the franchise instead? One artist has imagined just that to stunning success! As My Hero Academia enters its sixth year of publication in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the franchise will be branching out into its fifth anime season, OVAs, spin-offs, novels, live-action plays, and has even been optioned for a live-action feature film project in the United States. But what could be next for this franchise?

How about a fully CG animated film? CG animation has gotten a rough reputation among many anime fans over the years as it has sometimes been abused as a shortcut to save time, or was not given enough time or energy to truly make work. It's a much different case for anime features that have gotten a complete CG take from the very start, and these days CG animated feature films can be just as gorgeous as many fans would want from an anime project. So why not My Hero Academia next?

Artist Hannu Koskinen, who also serves as the Lead Artist for Rovio Entertainment (and can find more work from on Instagram here), offered a great argument as to why a 3DCG animated take on My Hero Academia would be a success with a stunning makeover for Yaoyorozu Momo. The spirit of the character has been captured perfectly in three different dimensions with this art, and you can check it out below!

There isn't an official 3DCG project for the franchise on the slate just yet, but there is a live-action film take coming sometime in the future. It's been a couple of years since it was first announced, so it's probably best to focus your hype towards the next season of the anime series now confirmed to be in the works. But what do you think? Would My Hero Academia make a great fit for a CG animated movie? Excited to see what's to come from the live-action film take on the franchise or would you rather get a CG animated take instead? Waiting to see what Season 5 of the anime will bring? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

