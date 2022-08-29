My Hero Academia Sets Up Bakugo's Return with a Shocking Sacrifice

My Hero Academia knows shock value can go a long way, and its cliffhangers price how effective they can be. As of late, manga readers have been twisted into knots over its latest tease as Bakugo Katsuki's life has been in the balance for weeks. And now, a shocking sacrifice is poised to revive the boy in the most unexpected of ways.

So, be warned! My Hero Academia spoilers are below! Proceed with caution.

If you are caught up with the manga, you will know it put out an update this weekend that stunned the fandom. My Hero Academia chapter 364 ended with one pro hero's decision to save Bakugo at all costs. In fact, it turns out Edgeshot is willing to sacrifice their own life to save Bakugo, and chapter 364 ends with the pro doing just that.

The page shows Edgeshot leveling with Best Jeanist about Bakugo's state. As we know, the boy's heart burst apart from the inside out, and his pulse is null. Without a way to repair his heart on the field, Bakugo would die in mere minutes, so Edgeshot informs Best Jeanist that he will sacrifice his own life to fix the issue.

And how might he be able to do that? Well, it all comes down to Edgeshot's quirk. The man can fold himself down into unbelievably tiny threads as if he were paper. In the past, Edgeshot has used this power to enter the bodies of others and force them to stand down. Now, Edgeshot will use an ultimate technique to repair Bakugo's heart for good, but that will force the hero to stay inside the boy for good. The technique is hinted at being irreversible, so there is no telling whether Bakugo could expel the pro hero even after this war is over.

For now, My Hero Academia fans can only wait to see how this strategy plays out as Edgeshot's move might not work. However, this suggestion only solidifies the fandom's belief that Bakugo is too valuable to kill. The character's arc is far from over, and if this is how My Hero Academia wants to revive Bakugo, then so be it.

