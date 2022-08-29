My Hero Academia Season 6 to Release New Trailer Soon

My Hero Academia is on the horizon once more as the fall season draws near. After all, the hit shonen is slated to bring out season six this October, and all eyes are on Izuku ahead of the launch. And soon, it seems a new trailer for My Hero Academia will go live to hype the anime's big comeback.

The update comes from Toho itself as the entertainment company confirmed a trailer is on the way. After all, the Toho Animation Channel on YouTube is slated to drop the next My Hero Academia trailer shortly. Fans were informed recently the reel would go live on September 3rd, so there are a few days left to wait out.

Of course, little is known about what this trailer will showcase, but My Hero Academia does have a lot on its plate this season. The finale of season five conveyed as much in its last few moments, you know? A war is coming for Japan, and the kids of U.A High School are being dragged into the fray. They may only have their provisional licenses, but Shigaraki and his expanded army have grown powerful enough to demand the students' attention. And with a slew of pro heroes leading them, only time will tell how Class 1-A fairs in this war.

Of course, manga readers know season six will adapt some intense fights, and this trailer will hopefully give us peeks at them all. This means fans will want to catch up on My Hero Academia ASAP if they're not already. You can find seasons one through five of My Hero Academia on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu right now. And when season six drops, you can expect simulcasts to bring new episodes stateside on a weekly basis.

What do you want to see from My Hero Academia season six? Are you looking forward to the anime's comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.