My Hero Academia Shares Season 6 Update with Script Preview

My Hero Academia has been out of the spotlight for a while now, but it won't be long before season six makes its debut. After all, the series is set to return this fall, and all eyes are on its October premiere. And now, the team behind My Hero Academia has given fans a peek at season six thanks to a script tease.

The update comes from Twitter as the anime's official page posted the behind-the-scenes look. As you can see below, the team at Studio Bones took a video of the season premiere script and even thumbs through the top-secret document for netizens.

"In about a month, My Hero Academia season six will being airing on October 1st. This is the script for the premiere, episode 114. It tackles the season's main story from the start. Dubbing is progressing as our cast and characters collide. Look forward to it," the tweet reads.

As you can see, the script for episode 114 is simple enough on the outside and features a key visual for season six. Izuku is shown close up alongside Shigaraki as the pair will go head to head once this season airs. The finale of season five confirmed as much before wrapping, and manga readers know this comeback will feature one of My Hero Academia's most intense arcs yet.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Season 6 Theme Songs Announced | My Hero Academia Has a Major Problem With Bakugo | My Hero Academia Season 6 Will Address a Major Complaint

Of course, there is a little more than a month left to go before Izuku returns to screen, and he will not dominate the fall season alone. In fact, the anime industry will welcome a number of hits come October. Chainsaw Man, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Spy x Family, Mob Psycho 100, and more will launch this fall... and that doesn't even touch on the industry's annual titles. So if you need to catch up on My Hero Academia, you better get started ASAP!

Are you hyped for My Hero Academia's new season? What do you want to see from the anime's comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.