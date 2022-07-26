My Hero Academia Revisits Midnight's Rookie Years in New Sketch

My Hero Academia has a lot on its plate right now with its final act, and for manga readers, they are also still mourning the end of its prequel. For those who don't know, it wasn't long ago that My Hero Academia: Vigilantes wrapped its story. Now, the story's artist has released a new sketch of Midnight to console fans, and it visits the heroine's rookie days.

As you can see below, the artwork comes from Betten Court over on Twitter. It was there the prequel illustrator whipped out a quick sketch of Midnight, and the pro hero is still looking sexy without his flashy costume.

Midnight looks demure enough with her long dark hair and glasses as you can tell, but her outfit is spiced up with some thigh-high boots. A body con sweater dress completes the simple look, and the winter outfit comes together with a puffy coat and fingerless gloves.

Looking at this My Hero Academia sketch, it is clear that Court knows Midnight only second to series creator Kohei Horikoshi. In the main series, fans meet the R-rated hero at an older age which shows Midnight feeling self-assured as a teacher.

However, in Court's experience, his vision of Midnight is different. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes checks in on Midnight at a different point in her life. From her senior year at U.A. High School to her first years on the hero circuit, Court saw Midnight through some of her most foundational moments. So if you haven't checked out their prequel, you can read the whole thing courtesy of Viz Media digitally or in print.

What do you think about this My Hero Academia throwback? Do you think the series should spend more time with its pros and their pasts? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.