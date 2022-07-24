My Hero Academia Season 6 Announces Release Date

My Hero Academia is ready to bring back its anime, and season six promises to be one of the anime's most intense yet. After all, a war is on the horizon for our pro heroes, and the villains are looking more powerful than ever before. So if you have been eager to learn when My Hero Academia is planning to drop its comeback, well – you can bring out your calendars at last!

A new update from the series confirmed when exactly season six is going live. The show will debut its newest episode batch on August 1st. New episodes will then go live weekly, and fans expect My Hero Academia to continue its simulcast schedule in international markets.

Of course, this anime is not the only one eyeing a fall debut. In fact, My Hero Academia is one of several hits slated to return to television in October. Mob Psycho 100 season three is set to go live this fall alongside the second cour of Spy x Family season one. To Your Eternity season two is also expected to go live along with Golden Kamuy season four. And when it comes to brand-new titles, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has confirmed its fall release window alongside Blue Lock and Urusei Yatsura.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Season 6 Releases New Poster | My Hero Academia Season 6 Shares New Character Poster | My Hero Academia Kicks Off Manga Anniversary With New Poster

Oh, and did we mention Chainsaw Man? The highly anticipated series has teased fans about a Fall 2022 debut for some time. No official release date has landed for the MAPPA title just yet, but all eyes are on Crunchyroll Expo as reports suggest the anime will drop new updates at the event this August.

What do you want to see from My Hero Academia season six? Are you excited for the anime to make its comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.