My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Casts Light on Overhaul's Broken State

My Hero Academia is far different with the events that are taking place in the pages of its manga than in the episodes of its anime at present, with the former taking a far different turn while also taking the opportunity to re-introduce the big villain of the Shonen series' fourth season, Overhaul. Though Overhaul has fallen from grace severely since we last saw him in the anime, that doesn't mean that he won't have a significant role to play in the future of the series as Midoriya is now having to worry about a powerful new villain.

Warning. If you don't want future events for My Hero Academia's anime spoiled, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoilers for Chapter 312 of the Shonen's manga.

As we see in the latest arc for My Hero Academia, Midoriya is attempting to navigate his way through his new path as a solo hero while dodging the effort of All For One in capturing him and stealing his Quirk in One For All. With Lady Nagant striking a deal with the leader of the League of Villains, promising to capture Deku to help in destroying hero society, she has brought along Shie Hassaikai, aka Overhaul, who is seemingly completely broken as a result of his final appearance in season four.

(Photo: Shueisha)

When last we left Overhaul, his arms were destroyed by Shigaraki, with the follower of All For One deciding that Shie should be cut off from his insanely powerful Quirk, destroying his body and his mind in the process. As we see in this latest chapter, Nagant has decided to keep Overhaul around for several reasons:

"He's got some screws loose and I thought he might come in handy, somehow. Another victim kept down by this wicked hero society."

Overhaul having no arms seemingly makes it impossible for him to harness his original power of breaking down and reforming matter at a whim, but it's clear that his return might mean big things for the future of the series. Shie Hassaikai isn't the only villain that has returned, as the second season's Stain has also broken free as a result of the prison break that sprung All For One.

What do you think Overhaul's role will be in the future of the manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.