My Hero Academia Fans Are Obsessed with Lady Nagant's Debut

My Hero Academia is doing a lot of work these days, and its manga is thriving like never before. If you do not know, the whole thing began when the story entered its newest arc, and it saw Izuku go it alone for once. Now, the hero is being tailed by a hired gun, and it seems fans are in love with Lady Nagant.

As you can see in the slides below, the My Hero Academia fandom is up in arms over Lady Nagant. The villain is not only a top-tier powerhouse, but their character design is something to admire. Lady Nagant gives off serious Harley Quinn vibes, so you can see why netizens are obsessed.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Now, My Hero Academia fans need to strap in for a ride because we know Lady Nagant is going to be wild. The villain has shared some of her origin with readers, and it turns out she was once a hero. Lady Nagant acted as a senpai to Hawks back in the day, but she turned her back on the world of heroes after killing a colleague. Now, Lady Nagant is working with All For One to bring Izuku to the League's base, and there is no telling how the green-haired boy will escape this long-range legend.

