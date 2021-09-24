My Hero Academia Creator Shares Excitement For Venom: Let There Be Carnage

✖

2021 is seeing My Hero Academia continue through the fifth season of its television series and a third feature-length film, but the Shonen creator Kohei Horikoshi has recently expressed his excitement for the symbiote sequel from Sony Pictures, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Introducing Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kassidy, who eventually becomes Carnage thanks to an interaction with Eddie Brock, it seems as though Horikoshi himself is most excited to see the red symbiote wearing serial killer who will be played by the famous duo from Natural Born Killers.

While Venom hasn't crossed into the world of My Hero Academia in any form, it seems as if Weekly Shonen Jump and Marvel are set to have a big future with one another as the recently released Deadpool: Samurai has been selling like hotcakes and is currently Marvel's top-selling comic right now. In a recent chapter, the Merc with a Mouth found himself facing down the Mad Titan, Thanos, and before Wade Wilson lost his life, he was saved by none other than All Might himself who swooped into action. With these North American comics and Japanese manga crossing over with one another, we'll see if the Deadpool manga series has any other heroes and villains in store from the medium of manga.

(Photo: Studio Bones & Marvel Comics)

Kohei Horikoshi was quoted in this week's Shonen Jump as being "really hyped for the sequel of Venom,". On top of this, Horikoshi added that "I've waited for Carnage to make his debut for a really long time," proving that Kohei is definitely a fan of other comic book universes.

Carnage first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #361, with the serial killer Cletus Kassidy receiving a symbiote of his own. With Cletus being such a large threat, it caused Peter Parker to recruit Eddie Brock, with Spider-Man and Venom having to team up for the first time. With no details being revealed as to whether Peter Parker will make an appearance somehow in Let There Be Carnage, fans are left speculating how Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock will ultimately defeat the psychotic Cletus brought to life by Woody Harrelson.

What other Marvel and DC villains do you think are on the top of the list for My Hero Academia's Kohei Horikoshi? Are you hyped for the arrival of "My Villain Academia" in the series' fifth season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via Atsushi 101X