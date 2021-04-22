My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets In The Spirit With Cheerleader Momo

✖

My Hero Academia's fifth season has given a number of the young heroes of Class 1-A a new makeover with "winter outfits" tailored to improve the mastery of their Quirks while also combating the cold of the season, but there's one outfit of Momo's that fans revisit from time to time in her cheerleading outfit. With some dynamic Cosplay once again revisiting Momo attempting to express some school spirit, the current training exercise between Class 1-A and Class 1-B is sure to have the young, aspiring hero show off her Quirk more than a few times.

Momo has had to deal not just with villains throughout the series, but her personal insecurity that has her believing that despite the strength of her Quirk, she isn't prepared for the upcoming battles she'll face as a fully-fledged superhero. Momo's power allows her to create material directly from her body, which has come in handy more than a few times but does have a drawback in that she can't do this forever without doing harm to her body. With the new training exercise arc, Momo has added a cape to her outfit that still allows her to show off her Quirk while also protecting her from the elements.

Instagram Cosplay Candy Pie shared this trip to the past of My Hero Academia with Momo's outfit that she threw on as a part of the Sports Festival that had the young heroes showing off their powers and skills to gain attention from prospective Hero Agencies:

In the training exercise, Momo, aka Creati, will be teamed up with the likes of Invisible Girl, "Can't Stop Twinkling" and Tsukuyomi against their rivals in Class 1-B. With Class 1-A already having one victory under their belts, Momo and her crew might have a little more leeway in their upcoming fight, but with 1-B having spent an inordinate amount of time training, the war is far from over.

What do you think of this trip to the past with this Cosplay bringing back Momo's cheerleading outfit? Do you think Momo and her teammates in Class 1-A will claim victory against their rivals at UA Academy? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen franchise.