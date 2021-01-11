My Hero Academia Cosplay Puts Hilarious New Spin on Yaoyorozu

✖

One My Hero Academia cosplay has put a hilarious new spin on Momo Yaoyorozu. Yaoyorozu continues to be one of the fan favorites out of all the characters introduced as part of Class 1-A, and while she has had very few moments in the franchise to shine overall, fans have made the most out of the few moments in the spotlight she has managed to get over the course of the series thus far. She'll actually be getting some more time to shine in the upcoming fifth season of the series as well when it returns this Spring.

Admittedly, much of the attention surrounding Momo Yaoyorozu early on was her hero costume. Before she got some time to shine in the series, her costume was at the center of much debate among fans and even led to some censorship in some territories. But maybe one artist has the solution as Low Cost Cosplay hilariously gave Yaoyorozu a much more fruitful look with their take on the hero's divisive costume with some well placed apples. Check it out below:

Momo Yaoyorozu will be one of the many characters returning in My Hero Academia's fifth season. When the anime returns it will be taking on the Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series. This arc pits Class 1-A against Class 1-B to test how much the two classes have grown since they started school, and this means there will be plenty of time to shine for heroes and other interested parties as we get some unique match ups that we have yet to see play out in the anime.

Yaoyorozu has been steadily getting more and more attention through the seasons thus far, and this continues even beyond where the anime is currently at. The manga release of the series is getting ready for its next big arc, and it's likely this hero will be playing just as much of a major role as she did in the major war that broke out between the heroes and villains over the course of 2020.

