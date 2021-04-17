My Hero Academia Fans Are Thrilled With Shinso's Big Victory

My Hero Academia's fifth season has wrapped up the first major battle between Class 1-A and Class 1-B, with Shinso proving himself to be on the right track when it comes to becoming a professional hero and fans are responding in kind. As Class 1-A has scored a major victory at the start of the training exercise within UA Academy, a big reason for this win definitely came from Shinso and his Quirk which allows him to "brainwash" targets by using the power of his "Persona Chords".

On top of his mind-warping Quirk, Shinso has also been training with the former vigilante turned UA Academy instructor Eraserhead, using cloth bindings to create both offensive and defensive opportunities for the young hero during these encounters. Needless to say, Shinso is definitely on his way to becoming a professional crime fighter.

What did you think of Shinso's performance in this latest installment of My Hero Academia?