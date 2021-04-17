My Hero Academia Fans Are Thrilled With Shinso's Big Victory
My Hero Academia's fifth season has wrapped up the first major battle between Class 1-A and Class 1-B, with Shinso proving himself to be on the right track when it comes to becoming a professional hero and fans are responding in kind. As Class 1-A has scored a major victory at the start of the training exercise within UA Academy, a big reason for this win definitely came from Shinso and his Quirk which allows him to "brainwash" targets by using the power of his "Persona Chords".
On top of his mind-warping Quirk, Shinso has also been training with the former vigilante turned UA Academy instructor Eraserhead, using cloth bindings to create both offensive and defensive opportunities for the young hero during these encounters. Needless to say, Shinso is definitely on his way to becoming a professional crime fighter.
What did you think of Shinso's performance in this latest installment of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.
Better Than Deku?
prevnext
Is it just me or am I the only one who cares more about Shinso than Deku this time around in #MyHeroAcademia— RyanBlackIF (@RyanBlackIF1) April 17, 2021
The Love For Shinso Is Growing
prevnext
I’m starting to like Shinso more every episode of season 5 #MyHeroAcademia— The King of NYC (@thebigo713) April 17, 2021
Not At Lemillion Level But Close
prevnext
My Hero Academia spoilers: sorta spoilers
Shinso is cool. Not Mirio cool but pretty cool— Allan (@Robo_EP) April 17, 2021
Shinso Earning His Place Among Fans
prevnext
This scene was so cute look at Shinso's face 😭 MY CHILDREN #MYHEROACADEMIA pic.twitter.com/vDEZyjXv8c— bella ♡ (@lilbelsx) April 17, 2021
Cute ASF
prevnext
Ok why is shinso cute af in this episode? #BNHA #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/BRof6PtPzL— Zai (@zai_8800) April 17, 2021
Shinso The OP
prevnext
Aye man Shinso is finna be OP 🔥 #MyHeroAcademia— Shag, The Entertainer (@ShaggyBlack) April 17, 2021
The MVP
prevnext
Shinso was the MVP this week!!
His voice change by persona code.
HIs attack by Binding Cloth.
It was very exciting😆— Kyle Anime Scouter (@kylescouter) April 17, 2021
I hope to see him become a hero soon!!#MyHeroAcademia#ヒロアカ pic.twitter.com/kuMZZbzrCB
He Is Loved
prevnext
Shinso 🥰 #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/5phTdjKGiJ— Goroo Saturo (@maroo1117) April 17, 2021
Le Boss
prev
Shinso le boss #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/aFctHd2uia— 🍂mat🍂 (@mugiwara_mat) April 17, 2021