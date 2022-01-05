My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Dabi A Fiery Makeover

My Hero Academia’s villains and are just as strong as the Shonen’s heroes, with Shigaraki assembling a band of colorful antagonists that include a certain hot-head that has posed a serious threat to Hero Society. With season six of the franchise set to arrive later this year, one fan has recreated the nefarious Dabi, giving the enigmatic fire wielder a new look via some outstanding Cosplay, as the member of the League of Villains is set to have a big 2022 in both the anime and the manga by Kohei Horikoshi.

Dabi’s Quirk is one that makes him quite dangerous when it comes to hero society, first emerging following the arrival of Stain in the second season of the anime adaptation. Following the lead of Shigaraki, Dabi simply wants to watch the world burn and take down hero society one step at a time. In the fifth season of the anime series, Dabi nearly did the impossible and killed the number one and number two heroes, Endeavor and Hawks, following their titanic battle against the High-End Nomu. With the flaming villain rising the ranks of the villainous collective and now made a top general within the Paranormal Liberation Front, the future looks darker for the heroes as a result of Dabi’s malice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer Lunar Noir Cos shared this new take on Dabi which is able to capture the fiery disposition of the villain that has easily become one of the most popular in My Hero Academia’s history, as the young evil-doer continues to operate under the wing of both Shigaraki and All For One:

Currently, My Hero Academia’s manga is in its “Final Act,” with creator Kohei Horikoshi recently taking the opportunity to announce that he feels there is around one more year of story left for the popular Shonen franchise. While the mangaka has been tight-lipped as to whether or not we’ll see a sequel series in a similar vein as Naruto: Shippuden or Dragon Ball Super, it’s certainly something that many fans of the Shonen franchise would love to dive into considering how popular the anime has become.

What do you think of this new take on My Hero Academia’s Dabi? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.