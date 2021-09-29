My Hero Academia Teases Shoto’s Top Fear About Dabi

My Hero Academia is teasing Shoto Todoroki’s top fear about Dabi with the newest chapter of the series! Kohei Horikoshi’s manga has been nothing but intense ever since it officially kicked off the Final Act of the series. Thankfully that has all changed with the newest chapter of the series as Izuku Midoriya has been officially accepted by the public (at least for now) and is able to take refuge within U.A. Academy while the heroes try and figure out their next move against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One. But that’s only one of the major threats they have to deal with.

The newest chapter of the series is thankfully the first reprieve in quite a while as Izuku and the other young heroes recover the intense fight that the two of them had on the outside, and now it’s time to shift the focus to many of the other huge lingering threads left over from the Paranormal Liberation War. One of the biggest happens to be how Dabi revealed to Endeavor and Shoto that he was actually the long lost Toya Todoroki, and therefore something the Todoroki Family is going to need to address.

While the chapters immediately following the war saw Endeavor and his family tearfully reunite in order to truly absorb Dabi’s various reveals, Chapter 327 of the series gives us another insight as to how Shoto has been dealing with all of this information himself. Now that he’s been able to think about someone other than Izuku for once, he also has to contend with the fact that he’s not only the number one hero’s son but will also garner attention from Dabi as well.

When asked about why Endeavor and the other heroes hadn’t gathered at U.A., Shoto explains that he’d rather not drawn attention to some place like U.A. because of Dabi’s threat and the fact that the public still has their opinions over the reveals as well. Shoto then explains that he’s torn about feeling like a concern because of his ties to those two, and he lost sight of his origin as a result. He fears the others worrying over him, and will thus try his best to move forward despite his Todoroki family worries.

This is something that will likely be explored much more fully as the Final Act continues as the final confrontation between Dabi and the rest of the Todoroki family remains one of the key moments fans still need to see before everything comes to an end. But what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!