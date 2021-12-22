My Hero Academia Dabi Cosplay Warms Up The Holidays

My Hero Academia shone the spotlight on a number of villains in the final arc of the fifth season of its anime adaptation. With the My Villain Academia Arc featuring the mysterious antagonist known as Dabi lending a helping hand to his fellow young antagonists while battling, one fan has decided to give the hot-head a holiday makeover by imagining if Dabi wielded the power of ice rather than flame. With the Shonen series created by Kohei Horikoshi celebrating the holidays this season with its heroes, why not give the villains their due?

The fifth season of My Hero Academia saw Dabi nearly managing to eliminate two of the biggest heroes in hero society, nearly delivering the killing blow to both Endeavor and Hawks in the earlier episodes of the latest set of episodes. With this recent season focusing on the long-awaited My Villain Academia Arc, Dabi was pit against the ice-wielding member of the Meta Liberation Army known as Geten, though unlike many of his other companions in the League, did not have any episodes dedicated to his origin. For anime fans wondering when they’ll learn more about Dabi, expect some major revelations to arrive in the sixth season which will be hitting the small screen next fall.

Instagram Cosplayer Black Millow shared this wild new interpretation of the hottest villain of the League of Villains, imaging what Dabi might have looked like if he decided to trade in his Quirk manipulating fire and instead wielded ice as he continues following Shigaraki’s goal of destroying hero society and all the crime fighters within it:

At this year’s Jump Festa, the annual Shonen event that reveals new details about some of the biggest franchises under the Weekly Shonen Jump banner, My Hero Academia revealed a new trailer for season six that hints at the massive battle that is set to arrive between the heroes of UA Academy and the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front. Needless to say, this next season is set to be the biggest one of Dabi’s villainous career within the Shonen series, and expect some major losses on both sides of the aisle during the War Arc.

What do you think of this holiday spin of the hotter than hot villain? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.