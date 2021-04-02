My Hero Academia Cosplay Captures The Enthusiasm of Fem Deku

✖

My Hero Academia is putting the young hero Midoriya through the wringer in both the pages of its manga and the episodes of its anime, so it is definitely no surprise to see brand new takes on the aspiring crime-fighter with fans adding their own twists on UA Academy Cosplay. With the manga recently featuring a time skip that gives us a lightly different look at Izuku following some heart-wrenching events, along with some serious introspection on Midoriya's part, it's clear that some big changes are in store for the heroes during this "Final Arc".

Izuku's costume was originally created in the young hero's attempt to honor his mentor All Might, making him look far more like a deranged rabbit than a hero that society could trust. While Midoriya has kept the green costume for the most part, he has pretty much lost the metallic grin and "rabbit ears" that doubled as his mask, with these two pieces of his costume normally being blown off during his fights with villains and his fellow heroes alike. With Deku attempting to become the next Symbol of Peace, it will be interesting to see what his final suit looks like if he is in fact able to defeat Shigaraki, All For One, and the other antagonists in the League of Villains.

Instagram Cosplayer Akakioga Cosplay shared this impressive take on Midoriya in his traditional superhero costume that he's worn since the first season of My Hero Academia, as he attempts to continue to master the power of the Quirk known as One For All:

The fifth season of My Hero Academia premiered last week, bringing anime fans back to the world of UA Academy and giving Midoriya and his friends the tough training exercise of facing down the Big Three. With the rest of the season focusing on Deku and Class 1-A participating in a training exercise against their rivals in Class 1-B, expect some big developments when it comes to Midoriya's Quirk that he is continuing to master throughout every battle.

What do you think of this take on the star of My Hero Academia? What developments do you think we'll see Deku undergo in season five of the anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.