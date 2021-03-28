My Hero Academia Meme Takes Over the Internet All Thanks to Izuku

My Hero Academia is living the high life in light of its big season premiere. The show hit up fans the other day with its season five premiere, and My Hero Academia promises to check out some big arcs this time around. Of course, fans were also given an update on the next My Hero Academia movie, and its first trailer has given fans the meme of a lifetime.

The whole thing began thanks to the My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission trailer. The promo went live amidst the first episode of season five. It was there fans were teased with an all-new villain, and Izuku ends up being labeled a... mass murderer along the way?!

Yes, that is right. Izuku Midoriya, the actual cinnamon roll himself, has found himself on the hook for murder. The whole thing began when the trailer showed a shot of Izuku featured in the news. The program referred to the boy as being wanted for mass murder, so fans have been quick to spin the still into a meme. After all, there are few things more out of character for Izuku, so we're hoping this meme sticks around for awhile.

What do you make of this now-viral meme? Did you ever expect to see My Hero Academia do this to Izuku? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.