My Hero Academia Meme Takes Over the Internet All Thanks to Izuku
My Hero Academia is living the high life in light of its big season premiere. The show hit up fans the other day with its season five premiere, and My Hero Academia promises to check out some big arcs this time around. Of course, fans were also given an update on the next My Hero Academia movie, and its first trailer has given fans the meme of a lifetime.
The whole thing began thanks to the My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission trailer. The promo went live amidst the first episode of season five. It was there fans were teased with an all-new villain, and Izuku ends up being labeled a... mass murderer along the way?!
Yes, that is right. Izuku Midoriya, the actual cinnamon roll himself, has found himself on the hook for murder. The whole thing began when the trailer showed a shot of Izuku featured in the news. The program referred to the boy as being wanted for mass murder, so fans have been quick to spin the still into a meme. After all, there are few things more out of character for Izuku, so we're hoping this meme sticks around for awhile.
What do you make of this now-viral meme? Did you ever expect to see My Hero Academia do this to Izuku? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Two Different People
one goes to bed at 8:30 and the other is a mass murderer pic.twitter.com/29A9TvQ3h8— ly (@corebkg) March 27, 2021
Excuse Us??
Man, I love that now yesterday (in my time lol) Izuku became my favorite Mass Murder in all of anime. pic.twitter.com/wEgvBymCIl— Aidan (@TheYoungfan0) March 28, 2021
Wait, What?
Me: Oh sweet, the teaser trailer for the new My Hero Academia movie is out!
News anchor in trailer: Izuku Midoriya aka Japanese hero "Deku" wanted for mass murder
Me: pic.twitter.com/0DT2lnVyZJ— Alycea (@LazyBones7177) March 28, 2021
His New Name
izuku ‘ended up getting involved in mass murder’ midoriya pic.twitter.com/j6oEHrQVqZ— elena (@jiroutv) March 28, 2021
No Difference
same energy pic.twitter.com/0pIwSRhDm9— deku wanted arc (@fountaindeku) March 27, 2021
*Shrug Emoji*
Why am I not even surprised pic.twitter.com/87KSDIVp2y— Deku’s Notebook (@redandblonde420) March 27, 2021
We Send Our Love
This is one of my favourite anime screenshots ever now pic.twitter.com/8onj8SezII— Oceaniz (@Oceaniz96) March 27, 2021
Do Both
Deku: Also Deku: pic.twitter.com/Ub69rNVUW3— red 🐣 (@tweetsbyred) March 27, 2021