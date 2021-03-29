My Hero Academia Star Reacts to Izuku's "Murder" Charges

✖

My Hero Academia is back in action, and the fandom is all the happier for it. If you did not know, the show made a big return this past week as season five made its long-awaited debut. The update also came with the first trailer for My Hero Academia's next movie, and well - the actor of Izuku has something to say about the whole thing.

Over on Twitter, the English voice of Izuku piped up with a perfectly timed post regarding his role. Justin Briner, the beloved actor who brings All Might's prodigy to life in Funimation's dub, spoke the words so many wanted to this weekend when Izuku was accused of being a mass murderer.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

"I'm sorry, deku did what now," Briner asked the Internet. And honestly? Same.

If you are not aware of the whole ordeal, you have to go back a few days. My Hero Academia put out the first trailer for its third movie over the weekend, and the clip was pretty epic. Fans were not only introduced to a villain, but Izuku and his friends were seen preparing for a covert mission. However, things got weird when a news briefing was shown, and it was all about Deku.

According to the brief, Izuku will be wanted in this upcoming movie for mass murder. The hero is said to be wanted for causing quite a few deaths, so you can see why fans did a double-take. After all, Izuku is considered a cinnamon roll by much of the fandom, so his status as a wanted mass murderer doesn't jive with that image. And clearly, Briner has sided his opinions with My Hero Academia fans who are ready to defend Izuku at a moment's notice.

