My Hero Academia: Is The Timeskip Really Deku's Final Story Arc?

My Hero Academia pulled a major surprise in chapter 306 of the manga, with a final splash page that reveals Izuku Midoriya has left U.A. High after finally unlocking the full power of One For All. A time skip that follows showed Izuku striking out on his own as "Deku,' and in chapter 307 we learn that Deku is about to face his old foe Muscular, who was sprung from prison by All For One. However, the final page of chapter 306 kicked this new arc off with the title "The Final Act Begins" and now fans are really having to ask themselves:

Is My Hero Academia really giving Izuku Midoriya's final story arc?

The Story of Becoming The Greatest Hero

Since My Hero Academia began, the events of the series have been framed as a flashback. As My Hero Academia opens (and in each episode of the anime), we get the quote from Izuku Midoriya that "This is the story of how I became the greatest hero!"

That quote always made it pretty clear that the scope of My Hero Academia's premise went from Izuku being the quirkless boy with a heroic heart, to him inheriting and learning to master One For All, the greatest power in the hero world. As Midoriya mastered that power he would presumably also get the training needed to enter the pro hero world and use OFA to fight villains - with the end goal of finally ending the threat of the evil rival power of All For One. However, when you really boil it down, Deku's fight against AFO is a story arc that can extend well past the other parameters of the series.

My Hero Career

Therein lies the potential rub in how Kohei Horikoshi has presented My Hero Academia. Fans have long predicted the story will not with Izuku and Class 1-A's "graduation" - only the first volume will.

The truth is, we've come to the end of what the premise of "My Hero Academia" has to offer - or at the very least, Izuku Midoriya's role in that story. Izuku has leveled up and unlocked the full power potential of One For All, and he's left his school days behind. There are really only two ways to go from here - both pretty exciting for fans:

Izuku Midoriya's story as Deku continues into his pro hero career, under a modified title (like "My Hero Career" - but better). The My Hero Academia concept continues with a new generation of students, coming up in a very troubled time that lacks heroes.

Arguably both of these concepts could continue in one series; or, Horikoshi could take the shorter and much easier route of simply ending Deku's story exactly where he always promised he would.

Fans may have to start accepting that this really could be the final chapter of Deku's story...

My Hero Academia releases new manga chapters weekly online. The anime has begun streaming season 5 on Hulu and Funimation.