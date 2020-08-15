My Hero Academia Cosplay Puts Fiery Fem Spin on Todoroki

✖

My Hero Academia's cast of villains and heroes are absolutely stacked with great designs and personalities, and the icy hot prowess of Shoto Todoroki makes him stand out among many of the others. Shoto Todoroki has made an impact with fans over the course of the series ever since the Sports Festival revealed more of what makes him tick. As he fought against Deku, fans started to see more of the tragic and overbearing upbringing that shapes his particularly intense view of the hero world. Reflected off his hot and cold quirk, Todoroki has also cooled off in later years.

Shoto Todoroki, through the seasons of the anime thus far, has made major strides in becoming a hero who acts without constantly thinking about the shadow of his father lingering over him. His fight with Deku helped to clear up some of the clouds still in his head, and fans have since seen him come to terms with many other aspects of his life as we get ready for the fifth season of the series.

But while Shoto Todoroki has evolved on the inside over the years, he hasn't exactly evolved on the outside as his hero look has essentially been the same after the first season of the series really cemented how each of these young heroes look. Artist Panterona (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) thankfully fixes this issue with a cool, yet fiery new look for Shoto Todoroki with a fem take on the hero. You can check out the fierce cosplay below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panterona (@panteronacosplay) on Jul 19, 2020 at 10:16am PDT

As teased by the final episodes of the fourth season, the fifth season of the anime series will be picking up with My Hero Academia's Pro Hero arc that sees Shoto and his father open up about their relationship more as both of them come to grips with the fact that Endeavor is now the number one hero. The young Todoroki is far from done with his growth in this aspect, for sure. What do you think?

Are you excited to see Shoto Todoroki again in My Hero Academia's first season? What are some of your favorite Todoroki moments in the anime so far? Where does this young hero rank among your favorites from Class 1-A overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

