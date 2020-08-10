My Hero Academia Trends After K-pop Idol Taeyong Cosplays Todoroki in New Photo

✖

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest anime out there doing it, so it only makes sense for the show to have famous fans. A slew of pro athletes have shown their love for Izuku and All Might online, and it seems K-pop stars are getting in on the action. After all, fans cannot help but compare one idol's looks to those of Shoto Todoroki these days, and it is hard to miss it.

The discussion began after Super M put out a set of new concept photos ahead of their next single. The mega-group features some of the biggest artists at SM Entertainment, and this includes Taeyong of NCT. The rapper was given a new hairdo in honor of the comeback, and the look mirrors that of Todoroki.

You can see the comparison below as fans were quick to note how similar the styles are. Taeyong is rocking red-and-white hair that is split right down the middle. The hair to the right of his part is red while the other side is white. His hair is also pushed back to give his hair a bit of volume, but its color scheme matches Todoroki really well. In fact, the only difference is that Todoroki's mixed-matched colors are swapped on Taeyong.

the similarity is uncanny I think he’s straight up cosplaying as todoroki as this point #TAEYONG #태용 pic.twitter.com/vWK72rCbSX — taeyong pics (@taeyongpictures) August 9, 2020

Fans online were quick to geek over the presumed reference, and this would not be the first time K-pop has paid homage to anime. The industry has borrowed from anime before either in style or fan-events. In the past, BTS has referenced a whole host of shows like Naruto and My Hero Academia, so fans are hoping Taeyong's stylists were intentional with this PLUS ULTRA makeover.

Do you see the resemblance between the pair here? Should this be called an accidental cosplay or a real homage? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

