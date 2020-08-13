My Hero Academia Stars Cover Anime Theme Song for Charity

✖

My Hero Academia may have wrapped its fourth season, but the franchise isn't showing any signs of slowing down any time soon, and members of the cast and the video game industry took the opportunity to perform one of its most recognizable themes to raise money for the charity of UNICEF! "You Say Run" is an amazing song in the library of tunes that helped propel the My Hero Academia anime to new heights of popularity, usually being played during moments of the biggest feats of heroism performed by the likes of Midoriya, All Might, and the students of UA Academy!

In the fourth season of the series, there were plenty of opportunities for fans to witness some of the greatest acts of heroism that both Deku and his Class 1-A classmates were able to perform, as they were pitted against the likes of Overhaul and his dangerous gang of Yakuza, as well as the minor threat known as Gentle Criminal and his partner La Brava. Also featuring the moment when Endeavor, the current number one hero that replaced the retired All Might, truly understood what it meant to be a "Symbol of Peace", season four was able to feature a number of new highlights for a series that prides itself on serious action and excitement.

Twitter User MasonLieberman shared this nearly ten minute long video that features a number of different players giving fans a cover of the My Hero Academia theme of "You Say Run" for charity, doing their best to recreate the heroic ambiance of the popular anime franchise:

The manga is currently following the students of Class 1-A, and the professional heroes that are attempting to keep the world safe, battling against the biggest threat that they've ever faced during the Paranormal Liberation War. With a new army falling behind the leadership of an insanely powerful Shigaraki, Deku and his friends are certainly going to have to pull out a number of moments that will more than likely warrant the use of the "You Say Run" theme song whenever it is translated to the anime eventually.

