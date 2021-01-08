My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Hawks Working Wings

✖

Hawks has had one heck of a time during the latest arc of My Hero Academia's manga, as the War Arc has torn the world of heroes and villains asunder, but one fan has managed to create some insanely creative cosplay that not only brings the number two hero to life but also gives the character working wings! Though the future of Hawks is up in the air considering the heavy injuries that he took during his fight with both Twice and Dabi during the latter half of the War Arc, it's clear that the hero has become a fan favorite!

In the fourth season of My Hero Academia's manga, we had the opportunity to see Hawks team up with Endeavor to not only fight against a High-End Nomu, but also attempt to learn something from one another on what it means to be a hero. As number one and number two realize that their personalities are insanely different, they were still able to perform a killer tag team that was ultimately able to defeat the creation of Dr. Garaki and the League of Villains. Rest assured that in the next season landing in the spring, Hawks will have a bigger role as he attempts to discover the sinister tentacles of the Meta Liberation Army that are spreading through society.

Instagram Cosplayer CraftyFox39 shared this insanely impressive recreation of the number two hero who, despite his young age, has proved himself to be vicious when it comes to protecting civilians and battling against villains in the world of UA Academy as the number two hero:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crafty (@craftyfox39)

Hawks' Quirk is an amazing one, not simply because his wings grant him the ability to fly, but because he has full control over each of the feathers that make up these extremities. Using each feather to independently function as daggers, tools to help citizens, or even clouds, Hawks has been training to be a hero since his childhood and it shows during each adventure that he is a part of.

What do you think of this insanely accurate portrayal of My Hero Academia's number two hero? What do you think the future holds for Hawks following the War Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!