My Hero Academia Fans Pay Tribute to the War's Fallen Pro Heroes
My Hero Academia has been working on its new season behind the scenes for some time, but the manga has kept fans busy in a big way. The series has tackled its most intense arc yet thanks to the Liberation Army War arc which only just ended. Its story was impressively dark as both heroes and villains lost their lives in droves. And as you can imagine, fans are using social media to honor the war's fallen heroes now that the skirmish has come to an end.
If you have checked out chapter 296 of My Hero Academia, you will have seen the war's aftermath. The battle that once started as a raid turned into an all-out war which leveled several cities. The civilian casualties are too great to number at this point, and that does not even account for the pro heroes who lost their lives.
You can find a slew of tributes in the slides below which fans have made to honor the fallen. It goes without saying that Midnight's death is one of the most devastating so far, but there are others on the KIA list fans should recognize. Native seems to have died during this ordeal, and he is joined by others who Classes 1-A and 1-B studied under.
For those heroes who survived, their bodies will tell the tale of this battle given their extensive injuries. Izuku could very well lose the ability to use his arms while other heroes lost limbs in battle. Endeavor may never recover from the confession Dabi shared with the world, so it seems society is at a crossroads as All For One plans his next attack in the shadows.
How are you coping with this pro hero's death? Did you expect My Hero Academia to kill off Midnight or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
A Lot of Pain
horikoshi really be hitting us with so many character deaths and i cant express how much it hurt when i saw this panel after we lost midnight i loved her so much (1/3) pic.twitter.com/0AARh46UWN— ―maphee ## see yah soon !! (@ATSUMAPHEE) December 28, 2020
Let It Out
// mha spoilers
I haven't even made it that far into the series because I kinda forgot about it, plus Im planning on getting the manga, but so much stuff about Midnight dying is on my fyp and Im sobbing, I loved her q.qq— Jariah (@SleepyJariah) December 28, 2020
One of the Best
/ MAJOR SPOILER
you're doing super great, midnight. i still didn't expect it until now, she's actually my favorite female characters pic.twitter.com/cFMRr7ISVb— she mha 296 (@v6nica) December 29, 2020
See You Later
Goodnight, sensei!🙏 #bnha #bnhafanart #mha #bnha296 #mha296 #Midnight pic.twitter.com/J7Uy2lVFPU— Jao Picart (@jaopicksart) January 3, 2021
Midnight, Why??
Cw// mha 296
I CANT WHY NOOOO MIDNIGHT SENSEI AAAAAAAA— Kiwi 🥝 // check pinned (@kou_was_here) December 30, 2020
Grief and Loss
mha spoilers (not mentioned who)
me: hmm, how am i supposed to write about grief? i don’t know what grieving is like. i’ve never had anyone i care for die like a character or person
horikoshi: let me help you out there bud! 😁 grieve this!— fran 🤍 (@animebrainrot) January 1, 2021
Rest in Peace
In loving memory😭 💗💗💗#mha #Midnight #MHASpoilers #296 pic.twitter.com/cic68e16GE— Kagomeakashiya (@kagomeakashiya) December 28, 2020
He Went There
Horikoshi really did it 🤦♂️ Midnight is my favourite female pro hero in MHA, why he gotta do us like this man... And I was starting to like crust too 🙁 pic.twitter.com/mYtuGJ4z5Z— nikko☀️ (@nikkoanimations) December 28, 2020