My Hero Academia Deals More Horrific Injuries to Its Pros

My Hero Academia has been laying a dark path for itself as of late in the manga. If you have been reading the series, you will know the Liberation Army War arc has ended, and it closed with a bloody curtain. A good number of heroes and villains have been maimed during this war arc, and it turns out even more injuries have joined the list.

If you have read the most recent chapter of the manga, then you know what is up. Chapter 296 was an all-out exploration of the war's aftermath in all of its ugly corners. The ordeal went forward with a number of villains escaping, but some of them were caught at great cost to our pros.

As you can see, the My Hero Academia chapter begins with a look at the pros, and its update on Thirteen put the hero in a difficult place. It turns out the pro hero has lost one arm as a gaping hole is shown where her left shoulder should be. It seems like it was caught in the decay blast sent by Shigaraki, but she is still fighting on the frontlines despite the injury.

The other injury shown in this latest chapter goes to Cement Toss. The hero spent much of his time fighting Geten from the Liberation Army, and he paid the price. The man, who is made from literal cement, was shown impaled through the torso with a spire of ice. Geten was shown equally damaged after being pinned by a glob of cement, but there is no word on Cement Toss' status at this point.

These injures are just the latest to be shown in the manga. Previously, fans were shown the carnage dealt to Mirko as the Rabbit Hero lost two limbs in battle against some Nomu. Aizawa was also dealt a similar blow as he was forced to cut of his leg after it was grazed by Shigaraki. The man appears to have lost an eye as well. And if you have seen Izuku, you know that he and Bakugo were dealt heavy blows from Shigaraki during the raid which may never go away.

