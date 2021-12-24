My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Holiday Mt. Lady

My Hero Academia might not feature Mt. Lady that often thanks to her being a full-grown hero who doesn’t swing by UA Academy that often, but the larger-than-life hero was one of the first featured in the Shonen series. Now, to help in celebrating the holidays, a Cosplayer has given the growing hero a holiday makeover that gets her into the spirit before the arrival of next year’s War Arc, which is set to change the world created by Kohei Horikoshi forever.

Mt. Lady didn’t have much of a role to play in the latest season, expect the growing hero to have a part in the next season of the anime series, as the War Arc is set to see the heroes and villains battle for the fate of hero society. With Shigaraki taking over the forces and resources of the Meta Liberation Army, a new threat has emerged as the villain Re-Destro’s armies have merged with that of the League of Villains, creating a villainous collective that has over one hundred thousand members. Needless to say, season six of My Hero Academia is set to have every hero on deck in order to preserve their way of life.

Instagram Cosplayer Peach Tsuri gave Mt. Lady a holiday makeover using some spot-on Cosplay before she is set to have a role in the War Arc arriving next fall which is set to see some major casualties on both sides of the aisle as the fate of the world of My Hero Academia hangs in the balance:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXoaAu1FCyy/

My Hero Academia revealed a new trailer at this year’s Jump Festa, giving fans a new look at the upcoming animated adaptation of the War Arc, while also throwing a major announcement with Kohei Horikoshi hinting at the idea that Deku’s story is set to come to a close within a year. With the manga seeing the fallout from the War Arc tearing apart society, it’s anyone’s guess as to how the story of UA Academy will come to a close and which heroes or villains will survive the upcoming battle.

What do you think of this holiday take on Mt. Lady? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.