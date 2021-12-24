My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates The Holidays With Hawks Art

My Hero Academia is no stranger when it comes to ringing in the holiday season, with even the latest season seeing the young heroes of Class 1-A donning Santa apparel to get into the spirit. Though the Shonen franchise might venture into some dark territory, it knows how to be light when it wants to, with official art being released that gets both the number two hero Hawks and Tokoyami flying high in the sky to give Santa Claus a helping hand.

Things haven’t been too jolly for Hawks in either the anime or the manga, with this season of the television series seeing the number two hero going undercover to learn more about the machinations of both the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. With the conclusion of the fifth season seeing the two villainous groups joining forces to create the Paranormal Liberation Front, Hawks has let the heroes know that they only have a short amount of time before Shigaraki and his forces launch an assault on hero society, which is set to take place in the upcoming season that will adapt the manga’s War Arc.

Studio Bones released this new holiday art which sees Hawks and his student, Tokoyami, soaring high above the cityscape to help in delivering presents, taking the role of Santa Claus as they get into the Holiday Spirit before the Shonen franchise shakes things up with the War Arc arriving next fall:

Following the War Arc, expect a deeper dive into the earlier days of Hawks, before he became the runner up to Endeavor in the hero hierarchy. Originally raised by the Public Safety Commission, Hawks was able to attain the rank of the number two hero through hard work while also being a loyal soldier to the cause, which comes with a number of inherent problems, as shown in the manga through the devastating story of Lady Nagant. Needless to say, the lines between heroism and villainy can sometimes blur in the world of My Hero Academia.

What do you think of this stellar holiday art that gets My Hero Academia in the spirit of the season?