My Hero Academia Cosplay Imagines Fem Take on Deku's Hero Gear

My Hero Academia is a series told through a flashback in which Izuku Midoriya says he eventually becomes the number one hero, and fans have taken it upon themselves to imagine what that could look like. But what if the young hero eventually decided to go in a different direction? One excellent cosplay imagined just that with a fem makeover for the number one hero to be. Midoriya has changed quite a bit over the course of the series thus far, and fans have only seen the hero grow into his own even more as it continues.

Each new arc presents Midoriya with a whole new set of challenges, and each arc sees him overcome these challenges with some kind of major improvement or development. This is all with the promise that he will develop into the kind of pro who has a full mastery of One For All someday, but Deku continues to surprise with each new villain or challenge he has to face. Deku continues to shift in both his physical strength and strength of his sense of self. It's that growing confidence that fans have come to love over the years.

It's also this quality that is excellently captured by artist @lalascosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) as they provide a fun fem take on Izuku Midoriya that keeps Deku's inherent humble nature but still reflect the growing confidence we have seen from the hero in later seasons and manga chapters. But it's also a great example of just how malleable of a hero Deku is that takes like this can be done so well! You can check it out below:

Seeing Deku grow so much through the series is one of the main reasons to keep watching and reading, and eventually we'll soon see how it all comes to an end. It won't be for a few years at this rate, but it's most certainly going to be a roller coaster ride of really high ups and really low downs. What do you think?

What are some of your favorite Izuku Midoriya in the series so far? Where does Deku rank among your favorite heroes in My Hero Academia overall? Where does the young hero rank when you include villains on that list as well? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

