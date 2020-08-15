New Report Breaks Down the Thing That Makes My Hero Academia and Black Clover So Successful

✖

My Hero Academia and Black Clover might both be Shonen series, both premiering as a part of the publication of Weekly Shonen Jump via their respective manga, but a recent report breaks down why these two franchises are successful in completely different ways! While the former focuses on the adventures of Midoriya and his class mates within the school of UA Academy, Black Clover follows the young man Asta as they travel through a world of magic and mysticism while attempting to gain the title of the "Wizard King"!

Both Deku and Asta do have a lot in common, with each of them working in their respective lanes to become "the best" as a superhero and a wizard respectively, but the report by Real Sound breaks down just why these two Shonen franchises have become such hits. While My Hero Academia was definitely a Shonen series, it would tend to "deviate" from the original "tropes" that have been established within the specific genre of anime, whereas Black Clover takes a completely different route and sticks much closer to the trends. The adventures of Asta might stay truer to the path of the typical Shonen series, but as the report notes, it does so in a way that truly plays on the strengths that are established in Shonen Jump!

Twitter User Shiuyasmash shared a translation of the breakdown from the Real Sound article that lists their opinions on why the two anime franchises have become successful on opposite sides of the Shonen spectrum and continue to do so as they march forward with brand new adventures:

Real Sound published a piece by Hotaka Sugimoto on the differences between My Hero Academia & Black Clover-- their conclusion is when it comes to common tropes Black Clover sticks to them while My Hero Academia deviates from them, both in good ways.https://t.co/WNK85U6eB3 — ｼﾌﾞﾔｽﾏｯｼｭ ☀️ (@shibuyasmash) August 11, 2020

Black Clover has a leg up on My Hero Academia considering the fact that it releases far more anime episodes in the two year span of its anime's tenure, though pound for pound, the story of Class 1-A has become more successful among anime and manga fans alike.

Which do you prefer between My Hero Academia and Black Clover? Do you agree with the report of the different story styles of each Shonen series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen series!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.