Anime Fans Rank the Shows They'd Watch for the Rest of Their Lives

The year 2020 has really made people look at life a lot differently, and appreciate the content they love so much more - because both can be taken away without warning. As such, it's become a lot easier for people to rank the importance of series and genres that they cherish, and Crunchyroll has pulled together a list of anime series that fans would be willing to watch for the rest of their lives. So how did series like Dragon Ball, Gundam, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, My Hero Academia, Inuyasha, and others rank on the list? Scroll down to see for yourself!

10. My Hero Academia One of the newest kids on the block has already earned a place as one of the anime nearest and dearest to fans' hearts. And why not? The series is prolific with its content and has already spawned a spinoff series (Vigilantes). Best of all, by picking My Hero Academia, fans get the best of both the anime and superhero genres in one series!

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure JoJo's Bizarre Adventure hasn't just been a big win for anime in terms of content - its unique style and vibe have become a mood all their own. The manga is the second-biggest Shueisha series out there, so there's no shortage of content to keep one well-entertained for a lifetime.

8. City Hunter If you're talking about the classics, then City Hunter is a series that epitomizes that 1980s - 1990s era in anime. In fact, if you didn't know much about anime going in, these 51 episodes could pretty much give you the general impression of the action, romance, and weirdness the genre is known for.

7. Haikyu!! Sports anime is a popular sub-genre, and Haikyu!! has exploded onto the scene and seen runaway success since its debut in 2014. So as far as thrilling sports anime go, this is a strong pick, with nearly 75 episodes, 4 OVAs, and more to come!

6. Gundam (Photo: Sunrise) Getting through every piece of anime/movie content with the name Gundam on it could very take someone an entire lifetime. So if you had to pick one anime based on both length and quality, this is the only smart choice if mecha anime is your thing.

5. Natsume's Book of Friends Not to leave the ladies out: Natsume's Book of Friends offers nearly 75 episodes of some top-rated shojo anime content. The series follows a strange, lonely, childhood who can see ghosts, and inherits his grandmother's book of souls she trapped in her service. The story of Natsume dealing with and freeing those spirits is still a great heart-warmer.

4. Gintama With over 367 episodes and 6 OVA, Gintama not only offers a lot of content - this blend of samurai and sci-fi tropes also gives anime fans a content experience that most other series can't. No wonder it's No. 4.

3. Hidamari Sketch This famous seinen series has enough well-regarded anime content to keep fans who don't want shonen-style content well-occupied for some time.

2. Dragon Ball

1. Lupin the 3rd Lupin has so much content between its six anime series, eight films, six OVAs, twenty-seven animated TV specials, two musicals - and so much more. And considering the quality of that content, fans still live like kings/queens if that was the only anime left to them.