My Hero Academia Art Imagines Izuku's Post-Series Physique

One of the biggest aspects of My Hero Academia has been focusing on a new generation of heroes attempting to protect the world and become the best crime fighters they can be, and with this story focusing most on the passing of the torch from All Might to Midoriya, one fan has imagined just what an adult Deku might look like! Inheriting the Quirk of "One For All", the once powerless aspiring hero has found himself to become one of the most powerful beings in the world and has used his abilities in a bid to make the world a safer place.

The recent fourth season of My Hero Academia's anime saw Midoriya really have to stretch his legs when it comes to battling super villains, having to take on the insane power of the antagonist Overhaul and his henchmen within the Yakuza as well as the idiosyncratic villains that went by Gentle Criminal and La Brava. With the finale of season four opening up the possibilities of Deku's power, the fifth season has already been confirmed and we're sure to see more big developments with Midoriya's powers as the saga of UA Academy continues in both the anime and the manga!

Reddit Artist ProfessorGemini imagined what an adult version of Midoriya, having clearly mastered the overall power of All Might that resides within himself, creating some fan art that shows the inheritor of One For All taking his first steps as a fully fledged super hero:

In the manga currently, Midoriya is continuing to learn how to better wield the Quirk of One For All inside of himself, being put into a terrible situation where he has to learn quick or potentially meet his end. Within the Paranormal Liberation War arc, Deku is battling against the culmination of Shigaraki's work as the head of the League of Villains, creating the Paranormal Liberation Front that is tens of thousands of villains deep, has the biological nightmares known as High End Nomu backing them up, as well as giving the heir to One For All a serious power boost on top of everything else.

What do you think of this interpretation of adult Deku? Do you see All Might dying sooner rather than later in the latest arc of the series?

