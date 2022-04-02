My Hero Academia Cosplay Shows Off Overhaul’s Terrifying Quirk

My Hero Academia has introduced plenty of villains for the heroes of UA Academy to battle over the years in the Shonen franchise, with Overhaul being one of the most deadly that Deku and his friends have encountered to date. Though the head of the Yakuza was knocked off his throne and subsequent crippled thanks to both Midoriya and Shigaraki, one fan has decided to create some ingenious cosplay to show off Overhaul’s aesthetic and all-powerful Quirk.

Overhaul’s Quirk was a devastating one, with the villain having the power to break down anything he touched while also being able to rebuild the material in a brand new way. With Overhaul using this power to fuse himself with one of his underlings, he became more than a match for Deku, who was forced to employ the aid of the young Eri who was able to rebuild Midoriya’s body as he let loose the full power of One For All. While Overhaul will certainly be out of commission for the sixth season of the anime adaptation, as he was for season five, expect an interesting appearance from the villain in the future of the television series.

Instagram Cosplayer Sailor Kayla shared this unique interpretation of My Hero Academia’s Overhaul, using a combination of costuming and body paint to help in highlighting the major villain of the anime adaptation’s fourth season that was seeking to create a new world that would benefit the underworld:

The sixth season is set to adapt the story of the War Arc, which will see Shigaraki and his new Paranormal Liberation Front taking on the heroes in order to smash hero society. With Shigaraki’s new army totaling over one hundred thousand members, expect season six of the series to show off some major casualties from both sides of the aisle. Needless to say, My Hero Academia will never be the same following this bloody arc.

What do you think of this unique take on Overhaul from My Hero Academia? Who has been your favorite villain of the Shonen series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.