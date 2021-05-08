✖

This creative My Hero Academia art imagines Overhaul's chilling 3D debut! My Hero Academia's fourth season might have divided some fans by the time it all came around to an end, but one thing many fans agree on is the strength of its central antagonist, Kai Chisaki. Chisaki, otherwise known better through his villain moniker of "Overhaul," introduced a different kind of villain mentality during the Shie Hassaikai arc, and thus made for a much more complicated kind of fight for Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes to face off against.

Although the fight against Overhaul wrapped at the end of the Shie Hassaikai arc (as Izuku Midoriya crossed into a whole new level of One For All's power), Overhaul's reach turns out to extend far beyond anyone could have originally thought. Now artist Hannu Koskinen has extended that reach even further by bringing the villain into a chilling new dimension with a cool 3D makeover (as part of an extended series of favorite My Hero Academia heroes and villains! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannu Koskinen (@hkoskine)

My Hero Academia's fourth season started to tease that Tomura Shigaraki and the League of Villains will move toward a grander plan, and that's something fans are hoping to see with the now airing fifth season of the series. The current episodes of the series are making their way through the Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga release, and the series is already teasing the next arcs to come through some new promotional materials.

Overhaul isn't a part of the picture after Shigaraki took out both of his arms (and thus his quirk) at the tail end of the Shie Hassaikai arc, but Shigaraki and the League of Villains are clearly on to bigger and better things in the fifth season. Considering what's next to come for the manga, this is likely going to be a pretty pivotal season of the anime overall if it adapts everything it looks like it's going to.

But what do you think? Where does the fight with Overhaul rank among your favorite fights in the series so far? What did you think of My Hero Academia's fourth season overall? How are you liking the new episodes from Season 5? Let us know your thoughts about all things My Hero Academia and other cool anime in the comments!